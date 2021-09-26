Funeral to take place today of Covid patient who was urged to leave hospital by protestors

The funeral takes place in Dungloe of Joe McCarron who died of Covid-19 having previously been convinced by protestors to leave Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mr McCarron of Diamond, Dungloe, will be laid to rest in Maghery Cemetery on Sunday following Requiem Mass in St Crona's Church at 12 noon.

Due to Covid-19, the house is private.

Mr McCarron passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday. A video showing him leaving the hospital earlier this month having being urged to do so by anti-vaccination protestors went viral. Doctors are seen appealing to him to stay in the hospital.

Mr McCarron's wife described the action of those who urged her husband to leave the hospital as 'reckless.'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "If you get it [Covid-19], you should treat it as very serious.

“Certainly, it is outrageous that anyone would, in an ill-informed way, be advising people to leave hospital. It endangers that person’s health.”

Mr McCarron returned to hospital suffering from severe breathing difficulties on Thursday, two days after he left. Sadly, he passed away on Friday.