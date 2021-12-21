Search

21 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Christmas clash of Leinster and Munster is postponed

Munster's Peter O’Mahony is tackled by Will Connors, left, and Garry Ringrose of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 clash between the sides at Thomond Park last January

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

THE Round 8 United Rugby Championship fixture between Munster and Leinster scheduled to take place in Limerick on St Stephen's Day has been postponed.

The game was due to take place on Sunday, December 26 at Thomond Park.

However, URC organisers confirmed this Tuesday that a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Leinster squad have been reported by the province. The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the IRFU and Leinster, who are working with the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

At this point there is no impact on Leinster’s R9 fixture with Ulster, scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022.

