Full-time: FAI Intermediate Cup - Bonagee United v. Lakewood

Bonagee United pictured before Saturday's FAI Intermediate Cup tie at Dry Arch Park PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United are through to the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup.
They beat Lakewood of the Munster Senior League 3-0 at Dry Arch Park.
Ryan Rainey sent up Michael Doherty to head home the opener just before half-time and they added a second through Rainey on the hour. They could have had a third but Jordan Armstrong missed a penalty. But five minutes from time, Bonagee wrapped it up with former Harps stalwart Michael Funston getting the third. This win also puts them into the first round of the FAI Senior Cup next season.
