McShea's Say: FAI's financial problems leave so many questions to be answered

Every genuine sports person in the country is not simply disappointed, but disgusted with the detail and clarity of the financial situation that the FAI find themselves in, and which seems to have evolved under the stewardship of the former CEO of Irish soccer, John Delaney.

The genuine soccer people, and there are many who give of their time on a voluntary basis to coach and support under age football in every county, will no doubt continue to give of their time free gratis but the level of mismanagement of funds will take many many years to overcome.

The fact that a special task-force of finance investigators, tax experts, and forensic accountants from the Criminal Assets Bureau is about to be assembled by Garda Headquarters to investigate the affairs of the FAI is a necessary and welcome development.

Shocking

The figures detailed in the report commissioned by the government are shocking and it will be a major surprise if no one is held responsible for a scandal of incredible proportions.

While it is a small enough figure when an overall sum of £55 million is involved, the sum of £1.9 million which was paid to former manager Martin O Neill and his assistant Roy Keane on their departure was very generous when the results and the performance of the Irish team with O’Neill and Keane at the helm left a lot to be desired.

The GAA and soccer have one thing in common and that is the fact that both organisations have great people at grass roots supporting, working,and coaching the youth of the country.

Cynics and those who tend to enjoy knocking the GAA were quick to point out that there was much income generated by the G AA when they hosted Six Nations and World Cup qualifier games in both Rugby and Soccer.



Suits in Croke Park

To their credit the “suits” in Croke Park ring fenced that income, a sum of £36 million to invest in infrastructural projects throughout the country.

The government did put £60 million into the redevelopment of Croke Park and this figure did get a lot of airplay before the stadium was opened to rugby and soccer.

In comparison there was £190 million of government money invested in the redevelopment of the old Lansdowne Road ground which became the Aviva Stadium.

There is no point however in comparing one of those figures against the other and I have never ever heard any GAA follower make an issue of such a significant financial gap between both projects.

I sometimes believe that the G A A does not get the credit it deserves for the tremendous work it does throughout the country.



Mayo

It is disappointing to see the negativity in Mayo relating to corporate governance or the lack of it which has resulted in solicitors being involved between the parties involved, the Mayo executive and their donor.

While I am not aware of the details in this dispute, it is an indication of what can go wrong yet again with finance at the heart of a dispute where there will probably be no winner.

This case should serve as a warning to all counties to batten down the hatches with regard to terms of reference when financial support is in the offing.

Mayo have had difficulties in the past in the area of finance.

As far back as 2011 Mayo allegedly owed in excess of £10 million to the Ulster bank, a situation that saw the bank go directly to Croke Park to ask officials there to put a payment structure in place.

Mayo, like every other county, has had many top class officials give of their time on a voluntary basis, but the business of running a county committee especially in the area of finance is becoming more challenging every year..

Well done St Eunans

St Eunans again gave credence to their potential when they beat Glenties with a bit to spare in the under 21 final on Sunday.

Beaten semi-finalists in this year’s Senior Championship, no team will be anxious to encounter them in the 2020 championship as they have a number of players who have the ability to make a big impression at senior level.