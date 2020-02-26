Date fixed for rescheduled Finn Harps v Shelbourne game in Donegal

Contact
Finn Park was snowbound on Monday. Photo: Finn Harps
The postponed Finn Harps and Shelbourne has been rescheduled.
It was due to take place on Monday, February 24 but was called off due to overnight snow.
The game has been refixed for Monday, March 16 at 7.45 pm.
Meanwhile, the St. Patrick's Athletic - Derry City game - which was postponed due to heavy rain - will also take place on the same date.
Both games will have a 7.45 pm kick-off.
