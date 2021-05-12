Who made it into this week's IFL 'dream team'?

This week's fantasy manager is Moville Celtic legend Joe Doherty. Here's his all-time IFL 'dream team':

Gerard Crossan (Goalkeeper)

Carn FC

Without doubt, the best keeper I have played with and against. Had it all, dominated his area, kept the defence on its toes and had unreal agility for such a big man.

Great distributer of the ball; had many an assist! A real leader in the changing room.



Shaun McLaughlin (Centre back)

Cockhill Celtic

Shaun was a very confident and calm player on the ball, great at reading the game and snuffing out attacks. Unreal passing range and good in the air. Very versatile player who could also do a job as sweeper or in midfield.

Martin Farren (Centre back)

Redcastle FC

One of the best (if not the best) centre backs I have seen in the Inishowen League in 30 years. His burst of speed and aerial ability was top notch. He was also very dangerous for attacking set pieces, scoring loads of important goal, and his timing of the tackle was exceptional. A no-nonsense old-fashioned defender.



Paul McGeoghan (Centre back)

QPS

A really top all-round player. Great left foot, a vast range of passing and also a set piece specialist. An old school tackler, he always left a wee bit in each tackle and then asked (with a smirk), 'are you ok?'

What a player, though; had it all really.

Neil Gerard Duffy (Centre midfield)

QPS

Neil Gerard was a real box-to-box midfielder. He could pass and shoot, though he tackled a bit like Scholesy.

He didn’t back down from a challenge and scored his fair share of goals. A real asset in midfield, defending and attacking with great stamina.



Seamus Farren (Centre midfield)

QPS

Seamus played in a lot of positions, as he was just one of those players that looked comfortable in any area of the pitch.

A great passer of the ball at any distance, he was also able to get stuck in - like the majority of that QPS team in the 90s. In that trio of Seamus, McGeoghan and Duffy, they had the crux of a very good team already.

Paul McLaughlin (Right midfield)

Clonmany Shamrocks

The Master, as he is known. His passing range was very impressive, he created chances at his leisure and he could split defences from all angles. He also popped up with his fair share of goals and was very dangerous with set pieces.

Paul was very clever when it came to drawing a foul and taking pressure off the team! He could also play in a few positions if needed.



Niall McDaid (Centre midfield)

Illies Celtic

The Weaver. For such a big man, he had great feet. He was great in the air (he’d need to be, though, no harm to him!)

Niall could play right up through the spine of the team, from centre back to striker. Great at defending, scored plenty from set pieces and could run all day.



Shane Kerrigan (Left midfield)

Bridgend/Aileach FC

The 'Wing Wizard' of the 90s. A wand of a left foot and could turn anyone inside out. Very dangerous winger and could shift gear very quickly, leaving full-backs dizzy!

Could win a game in a split second. A Master of the ‘Cruyff turn’ in either direction.

I felt sorry for the full backs... well, some of them!

Brendan Devlin (Centre forward)

Clonmany Shamrocks

Brendan, in my book, was like an Inishowen version of Alan Shearer. Brute force power in his shots, with both feet. He had an unreal engine and a knack of scoring goals from any position, from 30 yarders to a one-yarder.

A dying breed of striker at all levels; a proper target man that any team could pivot off.



Nigel McMonagle (Centre forward)

Moville Celtic

The Goal Machine. A diminutive striker with blistering speed complemented by strength and aggression that surprises a lot of defenders.

His goalscoring record speaks for itself, scoring copiously and consistently season after season. I’ve seen some remarkable runs and finishes over the years. A real danger man.

SUBS BENCH

PETER DEVLIN was another outstanding keeper I had the pleasure to play with and against. Big, brave, powerful and agile.



GERARD ARBUCKLE was a really potent striker with great speed and skill whose finishing was up there with the very best I have seen in this league.



BANJO TREACY could land a ball on a sixpence from anywhere on the pitch. Even though he came across as ‘lackadaisical', this frequently caught a lot of opponents out. Fantastic left foot.



MATTY BYRNE Big and strong, with a good turn of pace and an ability to get forward and create attacks. Sublime left foot and deadly at set pieces.



KEVIN HIRRELL was a CB that never got the recognition he deserved. He had speed and a ‘wiryness’ that could frustrate any striker. He also popped up with a few fantastic goals any striker would be proud of!



JAMSIE GRAY was a pleasure to play with. Lightning speed and a devastating finish, he was renowned for roasting full-backs at leisure.



GRAEME DOHERTY I have seen playing since he was 16/17. From day one, he showed a real passion and ability, was fantastic in the air for someone not overly tall and scored some big goals.



PAUL DOHERTY, or 'Rossi', as he was called back in the day. A natural leader on the pitch, an all-round player who could fill in at any position.