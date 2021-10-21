Donegal Youth League stage Gorey Curran, Colin Breslin Cup draws

The Donegal Youth League conducted the draws for the Gorey Curran Cup and the Colin Breslin Cup this week.
Gorey Curran Cup
First round
Ballyraine v Drumkeen
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Semi finals
Bonagee Utd v Letterkenny Rovers
Ballyraine or Drumkeen v Kilmacrennan Celtic or Keadue Rovers
Colin Breslin Cup
First Round
Letterkenny Rovers v Drumkeen
Keadue Rovers v Bonagee
Semi finals
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers or Drumkeen
Ballyraine v Keadue Rovers or Bonagee Utd
