Derry City head for Cavan as Knockalla Cup draw is made

Derry City celebrate winning the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup in August 2020
The draw has been made for the opening round of the 2021/22 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup.
The Knockalla Cup holders, Derry City Reserves, begin their defence with an away trip to Cavan Town.
The Candystripes overcame Letterkenny Rovers in the last final, played in September 2020. Then, goals by Patrick Ferry, Sean McDermott and Oran Kennedy saw Derry’s young guns claim a 3-2 win at Maginn Park. That was Derry's first success in the competition for 23 years.
Rovers will travel away to Castlefin Celtic of the Donegal League in the first round.
There is a tasty Inishowen derby between Cockhill Celtic of the USL and Glengad United from the Inishowen League while two of the Donegal League’s leading lights, Kilmacrennan Celtic and Kildrum Tigers, have been paired.
The first round ties are pencilled in for Sunday, December 12, at 1.30pm
2021/22 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup first round
Castlefin Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers
Finn Harps U21s v Buncrana Hearts
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers
Cockhill Celtic v Glengad United
Aileach v Monaghan United
Glaslough Villa v Cappry Rovers
Bonagee United v Greencastle
Cavan Town v Derry City Reserves
Donegal County Council says it would have to go through a due diligence process before it could take legal action against suppliers of defective blocks
Councillors are concerned about the number of trip hazards on footpaths in Ballybofey and Stranorlar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.