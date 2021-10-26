Search

26/10/2021

Derry City head for Cavan as Knockalla Cup draw is made

Derry City celebrate winning the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup in August 2020

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The draw has been made for the opening round of the 2021/22 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup.

The Knockalla Cup holders, Derry City Reserves, begin their defence with an away trip to Cavan Town.

The Candystripes overcame Letterkenny Rovers in the last final, played in September 2020. Then, goals by Patrick Ferry, Sean McDermott and Oran Kennedy saw Derry’s young guns claim a 3-2 win at Maginn Park. That was Derry's first success in the competition for 23 years.

Rovers will travel away to Castlefin Celtic of the Donegal League in the first round.

There is a tasty Inishowen derby between Cockhill Celtic of the USL and Glengad United from the Inishowen League while two of the Donegal League’s leading lights, Kilmacrennan Celtic and Kildrum Tigers, have been paired.

The first round ties are pencilled in for Sunday, December 12, at 1.30pm


2021/22 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup first round

Castlefin Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers

Finn Harps U21s v Buncrana Hearts

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers

Cockhill Celtic v Glengad United

Aileach v Monaghan United

Glaslough Villa v Cappry Rovers

Bonagee United v Greencastle

Cavan Town v Derry City Reserves

