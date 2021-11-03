Peadar Mogan grabs hat-trick on Donegal League debut for Letterbarrow

Peadar Mogan
Peadar Mogan has won Ulster SFC titles with Donegal and an IFC in the colours of St Naul’s and showed his abilities playing soccer with a hat-trick on his debut for Letterbarrow Celtic.
In Carrigart playing against Glenree United on Sunday in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two, Letterbarrrow won 5-2 having been 2-0 down at a stage.
Letterbarrow pulled one back when the White played in Mogan who finished well from a tight angle and immediately after the break White was fouled in the box and Mogan levelled from the penalty spot.
Chris Burke and James McGroary, from a Mogan assist, made it 4-2 before Mogan then completed his hat-trick when he scored a brilliant solo goal from the right side of the box.
In the Premier Division, Mogan’s St Naul’s teammate Gavin Mulreaney, playing for Donegal Town FC, saved a penalty from former Finn Harps striker Kevin McHugh of Kildrum Tigers in a 0-0 draw.
