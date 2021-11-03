Search

03/11/2021

Peadar Mogan grabs hat-trick on Donegal League debut for Letterbarrow

Peadar Mogan grabs hat-trick on Donegal League debut for Letterbarrow

Peadar Mogan

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Peadar Mogan has won Ulster SFC titles with Donegal and an IFC in the colours of St Naul’s and showed his abilities playing soccer with a hat-trick on his debut for Letterbarrow Celtic.

In Carrigart playing against Glenree United on Sunday in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two, Letterbarrrow won 5-2 having been 2-0 down at a stage.

Letterbarrow pulled one back when the White played in Mogan who finished well from a tight angle and immediately after the break White was fouled in the box and Mogan levelled from the penalty spot.  

Chris Burke and James McGroary, from a Mogan assist, made it 4-2 before Mogan then completed his hat-trick when he scored a brilliant solo goal from the right side of the box. 

In the Premier Division, Mogan’s St Naul’s teammate Gavin Mulreaney, playing for Donegal Town FC, saved a penalty from former Finn Harps striker Kevin McHugh of Kildrum Tigers in a 0-0 draw.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media