Carn come from behind to beat Rovers in Youth Cup

Carndonagh came from behind to defeat Letterkenny Rovers in the FAI U18 Youth Cup at a windy Aura on Saturday.

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Carndonagh FC 2

Rovers, who defeated Carn in the under17 version of the Youth Cup a fortnight ago, came into this game as underdogs against a stronger more physical side.

It was Carn who started the better creating a number of good chances in the opening 20 minutes.

Kyron Cantwell and Shay Fallon both brought good stops out of home keeper Brian Alves de Costa in that period while Caolan Plumb came to Rovers rescue when clearing off the line on nine minutes.

Ross Farren then came close while Cantwell again forced a good save from da Costa.

The home side came into the game as the half wore on with their best chance coming just before the break. Reid Kelly's header went just wide with the goal gaping after a move which also involved some neat interchange play between Ethan Doherty and Max Johnston.

Kelly put Rovers into the lead on 53 minutes when netting from close range after a sweet delivery from the left from Caolan Plumb.

Carn almost levelled straight away when Cantwell was through but he forced yet another cracking save but the game turned on a two minute spell just after the hour mark.

The Inishowen side sprang a triple substitution and two of the subs combined as Conan Gibbons found the target with a deflected effort after being teed up by Daire Tully in the 63rd minute. T

Things got bad to worse for Rovers as just a minute later they were reduced to ten men when Caolan Plumb was red carded for a moment of impetuosity.

Rovers adapted quite well and created a number of half chances but it was Carn who got the winning goal when Sean O'Kane converted from the penalty spot on 83 minutes after Luke Parke was adjudged to have upended the lively Cantwell.

Rovers came close creating fashioning a number of corners and set pieces as they tried to gain an equaliser but a sturdy Carn held out to advance to round three.

The home sides attentions will now turn to the u17s version where they will play host to galway side Colga in just under a fortnight's time.