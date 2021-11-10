Early goals set the tone as LyIT rout UUJ

Four goals in the first half laid the platform for a facile win for Letterkenny Institute of Technology over UUJ at the Port Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 5

Ulster University, Jordanstown 0

Adam McCaffrey and Joel Bradley-Walsh netted inside the opening eight minutes to send Shane Byrne’s men on their way to victory.

LyIT were stung by a 95th minute equaliser from Queen’s University last week and were keen to put this one to bed.

With Michael Harris and Stephen Doherty on target before half-time, they were firmly in control before Liam Walsh added the fifth.

There were just four minutes gone when Pat Loughrey and Harris combined and the move ended with McCaffey tucking into the bottom corner.

After a Harris shot was blocked by a handball on the edge of the D, Bradley-Walsh stepped up to fire a superb free kick past Ruadhan McKenna just four minutes later.

Eight minutes before half-time, Harris converted from a Loughrey cross.

Soon after, Harris hit the post, but Doherty was on hand to score from the rebound.

On the hour, Harris was the provider and Walsh took a touch to tee himself up for a neat half-volley that completed the rout.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Eoin McGing, Kieran Farren, Fionn McClure (Conor Duggan 68), Shaun McDermott, Joel Bradley-Walsh (Daniel Stolarczyk 76), Stephen Doherty, Adam McCaffrey (Jordan Gallagher 76), Mark McFadden (Charlie White 68)), Michael Harris, Liam Walsh, Pat Loughrey (Fionnan Coyle 55).

Ulster University, Jordanstown: Ruadhan McKenna (Oisin Gibson), Adam McKee (Jack McMichael), Dylan Hay, Kai Wardron, Daniel Momah, Callum McGregor, Nathan Best, Marcus Greenfield, Stephen Cairns, Dean Corrigan, Marc McKenna.

Referee: Vincent McLoughlin.