Kildrum Tigers handed away draw in FAI Junior Cup

Kildrum Tigers celebrate as Daniel Clarke scores against Glengad. Photo: Tom Heaney
Kildrum Tigers will travel to Dublin for their fourth round tie in the FAI Centenary Junior Cup.
The St Johnston men overcame Glengad United on Sunday.
This afternoon’s draw has pitted them against Yellowstone Celtic.
Daniel Clarke’s two goals secured a 2-0 win, putting Shane McGinty’s side into the national phase.
Due to a low entry from the county, Kildrum are the only representatives from Donegal who have advanced.
Yellowstone Celtic play in the Major 1 Sunday division of the Leinster Senior League and are currently second in the table.
The fourth round ties are pencilled in for the weekend ending November 28.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.