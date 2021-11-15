Search

15/11/2021

Shay Given inducted into Newcastle United Hall of Fame

Shay Given inducted into Newcastle United Hall of Fame

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Shay Given has been inducted into the Newcastle United Hall of Fame.

The Lifford man, who made 462 League and Cup appearances for the Mapgies, received the honour at the Newcastle United Foundation's United As One Awards gala.

The late Gary Speed - who was a close friend of Given - was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the same time as the former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper.

Given described it as a ‘huge honour’ and ‘a very proud moment’.

Given appeared more times in Europe, 54, than any other player in the club’s history.

A fans’ favourite at St James’ Park, where he spent 12 years, Given was Newcastle’s Player of the Year in the 2005/06 season.

He was twice named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, in 2002/02 and 2005/06.

The goalkeeper was capped 134 times for the Republic of Ireland.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media