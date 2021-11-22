Ciara Grant nets Cup final goal, but Shels edged by Wexford

Ciara Grant scored an FAI Cup final goal, but Shelbourne lost 3-1 to Wexford Youths in the decider on Sunday at Tallaght Stadium.
Grant drew Shelbourne level after Lynn Marie Grant fired Wexford ahead in front of 3,053 supporters.
Wexford’s Lynn Marie Grant found the top corner after the half-hour.
However, Shels were level when Jessica Ziu was denied by a post, but Ciara Grant finished from the rebound.
Last weekend, Shels were crowned Women’s National League champions on a dramatic final night of action, which included a win over Wexford at Tolka Park.
There was no double for the Reds, though, as second-half goals by Kylie Murphy and Edel Kennedy steered the Slaneysiders to Cup glory.
