Loughrey hat-trick fires LyIT to impressive win in Dublin

Pat Loughrey grabbed a hat-trick on Wednesday as the Letterkenny Institute of Technology men’s soccer team continued their superb form.
DCU 3
LyIT 5
The Buncrana man, who plays for Dergview, scored an excellent treble that tees Shane Byrne’s LyIT up for a semi-final place in the CUFL Division One.
Liam Walsh and Joel Bradley-Walsh, both now playing with Irish League Championship side Institute, were also on the mark for LyIT.
The Port Road students are at home to DkIT next week in their final League outing.
So far, they are unbeaten this term with three wins and a draw.
