Donegal host North Tipperary in U13 Gaynor Cup quarter-final

Donegal Women’s League Under-13s have qualified for the Cup section in the Gaynor Cup.

After the long break due to Covid lockdown, the squad assembled in August and trained once a week.

In the group stages the girls draw 2-2 with Sligo/Leitrim, beat Inishowen 4-1, drew again with Mayo and the final group game saw them beat Cavan/Monaghan 3-0.

In a tally for positioning Sligo/Leitrim and Donegal couldn’t be separated as Sligo/Leitrim ended there group campaign with identical scores as Donegal.

A play-off on Tuesday night was held to decided the Group winners, with Donegal victorious, coming out on top 2-1. The Donegal goalscorers were Ashling Mugan and Kayagh Sweeney.

The squad is represented by girls from Drumbar Utd, St. Catherine’s FC, Raphoe Town FC, Lagan Harps FC, Kilmacrennan Celtic, Bonagee United, Mulroy Academy, Ballyraine United, Illistrin FC.

All groups now are split into the Cup, Shield, Plate, Bowl and Trophy, with five teams now competing for the relevant section.

Donegal were drawn in the Cup against North Tipperary in the Quarter Final, with the winners away to MGL South one of the biggest girls leagues in the country in the semi final, with MGL North/Midlands playing Limerick Desmonds In the other semi final.

This Saturday, Donegal play North Tipperary at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon at 3pm.

North Tipperary win two games and drew two games, scoring eighteen goal, so that says a lot of the squad of opposition that the girls will be up against.

However the Domegal girls have progressed and develop as a team since the start of the campaign and will be up for the challenge.

The squad is coached by Aisling Barron, Brid McGinty, Sinead Kelly, Syria McGeever and Una Sweeney