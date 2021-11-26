Search

27 Nov 2021

Bonagee weather the storms to win first John Gorey Curran Cup

Chris McNulty at The Diamond Park

sport@donegallive.ie

With Storm Arwen announcing its arrival around The Diamond Park, Bonagee United won the John Gorey Curran Cup for the first time.

Bonagee United 2

Drumkeen United 0

After goalkeeper Matthew Gibson was sent off in the 39th minute, the Dry Arch men had to withstand a storm of a different sort.

Leading through Luke Doherty’s early opener, Gary McCroary’s men sealed the win when Adam Carr brilliantly curled home their second goal in the 72nd minute.

Bonagee showed real resilience to curb Drumkeen’s threats to makeshift goalkeeper Jack Duff, who donned the gloves following Gibson’s sending off.

Drumkeen had the upper hand ten days ago in the Colin Breslin Cup final, but Bonagee hit the front in the third minute here.

Zak Breen’s cross from the right was only partially cleared and Doherty riffled home in style.

Bonagee were in the ascendance and James Gallagher bent a cross-cum-shot just past the post,

Jay Maguire, threaded in by Adam Murphy’s eye-of-a-needle pass, was denied by Luke Magee, the Drumkeen ‘keeper, who managed to save again when his initial parry ricocheted off one of his defenders.

Breen fired wide when teed up by Leon Boyce before the night threatened to swing in Drumkeen’s favour.

With Adam Sweeney breaking through, Gibson superbly got out to make the save. The Bonagee number 1 strayed beyond the boundary of the penalty area, though, and the eagle-eyed assistant referee Alistair Gourley flagged. Referee Michael Connolly went to the hip pocket and Gibson’s night was over.

Duff did well to hold onto Caolan McClintock’s free kick.

At the other end, Murphy called Magee into action just as the breath was drawn for half-time.

Oran Patterson shot over from a free-kick in a second half that took some time to come to life.

Excellent defending y Jos McCullagh thwarted the advances of Patterson 20 minutes from the end and, just two minuets later, Bonagee doubled their lad.

Gallagher’s ball down the left channel caused problems for the Drumkeen rearguard. Carr capitalised in style and curled deliciously to the top corner.

In added time, Bonagee went down to nine men when Lorcan Harvey was given a second booking while Drumkeen’s Dylan McMullan also saw red.

The trees sheltering The Diamond Park swayed just as those inside did in an attempt to keep warm.

With the hailstones beginning to pelt, David Boakye, the Bonagee captain who had an excellent night, took receipt of the silverware and Bonagee were away in celebration.


Bonagee United: Matthew Gibson, Zak Breen, James Gallagher, Sergey Alcorn, Josh McCullagh, David Boakye, Adam Carr, Adam Murphy, Luke Doherty, Jay Maguire, Niall McCrossan, Darragh Hegarty, Jack Duff, Lorcan Harvey, Dean Johnson, Leon Boyce.


Drumkeen United: Luke Magee, Cormac Mulrane, Caolan McClintock, Pauric Gordon, Conor McDaid, Dean Quigley, Sam McKnight, Ben Campbell, Oran Ayton, Adam Sweeney, Mark Gordon, Robbie McDonnell, Oran Patterson, OIsin Caulfield, Jake Doran, Dylan McMullan, Niall Sweeney, Jack Patton.


Referee: Michael Connolly.

