28 Nov 2021

Kildrum Tigers suffer penalty heartache in FAI Junior Cup

Kildrum Tigers 2021/22

Kildrum Tigers, who lost out to Yellowstone Celtic in the FAI Junior Cup

Kildrum Tigers endured penalty shoot-out heartbreak in the FAI Junior Cup on Saturday evening.


Yellowstone Celtic 1

Kildrum Tigers 1

(after extra time, Yellowstone win 5-4 on penalties)

Yellowstone Celtic, the former soccer club of UFC star Conor McGregor, overcame the Tigers on penalties.

Shane Porter’s cracker in the first half looked to have been punching the Tigers’ tickets for the last 32.

However, in the final minute, Yellowstone forced the tie to extra time before prevailing on spot kicks.

Midway through the first half, Porter unleashed a 25-year screamer that found the top corner of the Yellowstone net.

Earlier this month, Daniel Clarke scored twice in a 2-0 win over Glengad United to seal their place in the fourth round.

A low entry from teams in the county meant that Kildrum headed for the capital as Donegal’s sole representative at this stage.

Shane McGinty’s men were well on top and hit the woodwork three times in the second half before Yellowstone snatched a late equaliser with visiting goalkeeper Rory Carr having had to go off injured just a minute beforehand.

In the spot kicks, Porter was the unfortunate man to miss with Kevin McHugh, William Lynch, Odhran McMacken and Matthew Crossan scoring.


Kildrum Tigers: Rory Carr, Jamie McKinney, Matthew Crossan, Michael Lynch, Gavin McGee, Shane Porter, Daniel Clarke, Gary Crossan, Kevin McHugh, William Lynch. Subs used: Brian Breslin, Ethan Coll, Odhran McMacken, Aaron O’Donnell.

