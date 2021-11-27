Donegal Women’s League U13s keep their cool to reach Gaynor Cup semis

Donegal Women’s League advanced to the Under-13 Gaynor Cup semi-final after a nail-biting quarter-final against North Tipperary at the Lakeside in Ballyshannon.
Donegal Women’s League 2
North Tipperary 2
(after extra time, DWL win 4-3 on pens)
Molly Kirwan put North Tipperary ahead on 22 minutes from the penalty spot after a handball.
Ashling Mugan’s free kick on 48 minutes was knocked down by the keeper, with Chloe Deeney on hand to slot ball into the bottom left corner to draw level.
In extra time Kaylagh Sweeney’s corner was headed into the net by Ashling Mugan with just six minutes left.
However, 90 seconds from the end of extra time, Tipp drew level to force a penalty shoot-out.
Donegal prevailed with Lauren McArdle saving two penalties.
Donegal move on to a semi-final against MGL South next weekend.
Campaigners in Donegal have put pressure on the Government to deliver a scheme that gives 100% redress to thousands of homeowners affected by defective blocks
Treasure Leitrim is leading the campaign calling for Minister for Environment Eamonn Ryan not to grant a prospective mining licence
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.