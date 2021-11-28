Garbhan Friel hat-trick steers Cockhill to impressive win at Letterkenny

Garhan Friel’s hat-trick powered Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic to a superb away win at Letterkenny Rovers on Sunday.

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Cockhill Celtic 4

Friel scored twice in the opening ten minutes and, in the 78th minute, put the game firmly beyond Rovers’ reach.

Friel stepped inside the challenge of Rovers defender Rian Aikpitanyi and curled past Chris O’Donnell for his seventh League goal of the campaign, completing his treble.

Just 45 seconds into the game, Matthew McLaughlin was penalised for a foul on Jack Doherty. Referee Marty McGarrigle pointed to the spot and Friel opened the scoring. O’Donnell got a strong connection, but was unable to keep out Friel’s effort.

After O’Donnell saved from Laurence Toland, Rovers equalised in the seventh minute. Adrian Delap robbed possession back on the edge of the area and Sean McBride’s shot squeezed just inside the post.

Within three minutes, though, Cockhill were back in front as Friel lobbed over O’Donnell, who was well off his line.

Corey McBride clipped over the top as Cockhill went in search of a third.

In the space of 30 seconds in the final minute of the first half, Cockhill put the game to bed.

Delap, released by Tim Callaghan’s delightful through ball, rolled narrowly wide with a chance to bring Rovers back onto level terms.

Daniel Houghton’s subsequent kick-out was flicked on by Friel and Toland’s finish to the roof of the net was emphatic.

Off-colour Rovers, who were without Conor Tourish, didn’t create much of note until Simon McGlynn was inches away with a decent attempt in the 70th minute, while Nathan Plumb, who was only on a meter of moments, forced Houghton into a good save 15 minutes from the end.

Without reaching - or needing to - top gear, Cockhill were in control and might’ve extended the lead, but Peter Doherty slammed off the crossbar on the hour.

McBride had another attempt that was off-target while Christy McLaughlin tried his luck from 20 yards, but saw it deflect wide.

Friel put the issue to bed when sealing his hat-trick and bring Cockhill back within four points of early pacesetters Bonagee, who they face next Sunday.

Letterkenny Rovers: Chris O’Donnell; Matthew McLaughlin (Connor Gormley half-time), Ciaran Kelly, Rian Aikpitanyi, Rory Gallagher; Simon McGlynn, Kevin McGrath, Gareth Doherty, Adrian Delap; Tim Callaghan, Sean McBride (Nathan Plumb 74).



Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton; Keegan Hegarty (Conor McNamee 82), Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, Lee McColgan (Fionn McClure 82); Jimmy Bradley, Jack Doherty; Laurence Toland (Stephen Duffy 65), Corey McBride (Oisin McMenamin 74), Christy McLaughlin; Garbhan Friel (Mark Moran 82).



Referee: Marty McGarrigle.