Shane McEleney makes Derry return

Shane McEleney has left Finn Harps and returned to his native Derry City for the 2022 season.

The defender (30) is back at the Brandywell after spells at St Patrick’s Athletic, Larne, Ottawa Fury and most recently Finn Harps.

McEleney has signed a one-year deal at the Brandywell with the option of a second season.

McEleney spent the last two seasons at Harps and was a regular in Ollie Horgan’s side.

“Shane has just come off the back of a really impressive season with Finn Harps where we’ve watched him closely on a number of occasions,” Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins said.

“He knows the club, he knows the league and has great experience.”

“There’s no doubt that we need competition in every area of the pitch if we want to be competitive with the top teams in the country. Shane has a lot of the attributes we look for in a player in his position and we are delighted to be bringing him to the club.”

Previously, McEleney played 183 times in the Candystripes between 2009 and 2015, winning the FAI Cup in 2012 and the First Division in 2010.