Search

30 Nov 2021

Gallagher treble puts Loreto on cloud 9 in U17 opener

Gallagher treble puts Loreto on cloud 9 in U17 opener

Erika Gallagher, who scored a hat-trick for Loreto. Photo: Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Emma Doherty at Cootehill

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny got their under-17 schools season off to the perfect start in Cootehill on Tuesday.

Breifne College, Cavan 0

Loreto Secondary School 9

Loreto took the lead the first 5 minutes with Erika Gallagher working it past Cavan’s ‘keeper.

Loreto retained possession until Nicole McDaid quickly converted for the Loreto girls' second. 

Again after a few shots on target, Aibhe Daly managed to squeeze her shot past the ‘keeper, but not without Cavan’s defence holding strong.

At the beginning of the second half, Loreto started strong with Gallagher bagging her second goal.

Cavan tested the Loreto defence, which proved too strong. 

Katelyn Doherty put in a low cross for Leanne McGettigan who got the next Loreto goal.

Gallagher got her third from distance to beat the ‘keeper once again to complete her hat-trick.

Hannah Hopkins drove down the final third to score, only to be taken down in the penalty box.  Hopkins stood to calmly convert her penalty.

In the closing moments of the game, Grace Murphy put the Loreto girls 9-0 up with an outstanding shot, slotted right in the bottom right corner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media