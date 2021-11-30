Gallagher treble puts Loreto on cloud 9 in U17 opener

Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny got their under-17 schools season off to the perfect start in Cootehill on Tuesday.

Breifne College, Cavan 0

Loreto Secondary School 9

Loreto took the lead the first 5 minutes with Erika Gallagher working it past Cavan’s ‘keeper.

Loreto retained possession until Nicole McDaid quickly converted for the Loreto girls' second.

Again after a few shots on target, Aibhe Daly managed to squeeze her shot past the ‘keeper, but not without Cavan’s defence holding strong.

At the beginning of the second half, Loreto started strong with Gallagher bagging her second goal.

Cavan tested the Loreto defence, which proved too strong.

Katelyn Doherty put in a low cross for Leanne McGettigan who got the next Loreto goal.

Gallagher got her third from distance to beat the ‘keeper once again to complete her hat-trick.

Hannah Hopkins drove down the final third to score, only to be taken down in the penalty box. Hopkins stood to calmly convert her penalty.

In the closing moments of the game, Grace Murphy put the Loreto girls 9-0 up with an outstanding shot, slotted right in the bottom right corner.



