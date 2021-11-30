Amber Barrett nets record goal as Ireland rout Georgia

Amber Barrett hit a historic goal as the Republic of Ireland women scored a record-breaking 11-0 win.
The Milford woman notched the tenth of the night against hapless Georgia at Tallaght Stadium.
Barrett’s 88th minute strike was the one to take the Girls In Green into record territory while Megan Connolly added another.
Letterkenny’s Ciara Grant and Greencastle woman Roma McLaughlin also featured as second-half substitutes.
Ireland were nine in front when Barrett lashed to the roof of the net.
Denise O’Sullivan scored a hat-trick, captain Katie McCabe netted twice, while Saoirse Noonan, Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn and an own goal saw Ireland cruise.
