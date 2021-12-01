Gaynor Cup semi-final for Donegal U13s

Donegal Women’s League U13s have a huge game on Saturday as they face MGL South in the semi-finals of the Gaynor Cup.

Donegal (pictured above) overcame Tipperary North on Saturday, keeping their cool in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Ballyshannon.

They now head to the Oscar Traynor Centre in Dublin for Saturday’s semi-final showdown (kick-off 2.15pm).

Chloe Deeney and Ashling Mugan scored for Donegal with goalkeeper Lauren McArdle saving two penalties.

The previous Tuesday, Donegal overcame Sligo-Leitrim in a play-off, Mugan and Kayagh Sweeney on target there.

In the group stages Donegal draw 2-2 with Sligo/Leitrim, drew 1-1 with Mayo, beat Inishowen 4-1 and beat Cavan-Monaghan 3-0

Meanwhile in the MGL South Group they beat Wexford 3-1, Carlow 6-0, Waterford 5-0 and drew with Kildare 0-0, and received a bye in the quarterfinal.



Donegal U13 squad: Sarah McCarron, Cara Shield (Ballyraine FC), Sophie Doherty (Bonagee Utd), Lauren McArdle, Zoe Murray, Sarah Colhoun (Drumbar Utd), Eimear Molloy, Chloe Deeney (Illistrin FC), Aoife Cameron, Lucie McGarvey (Kilmacrennan Celtic) Ashling Mugan, Scarlet Keys, Sorcha Keys, Ellie McNeill, Holly McCarron (Lagan Harps), Kaylagh Seeeney, Caoimhe McLaughlin, Mary Bridget McGeever (Mulroy Academy), Cliodhna Kelly, Libby Sachs (Raphoe Town, Sarah McGuinness (St. Catherine’s FC)



On Sunday, the Donegal Women’s League U15s make the long trip to Charleville to play Limerick County in the Gaynor Plate semi-final (kick-off 2.30pm).

Six of the 2006-born players featured in this year’s U17 Women’s National League, ruling them out of the Gaynor Cup competition, while striker Orlaith Doherty will be absent this weekend as she has been called into the Republic of Ireland U16 squad for a friendly against Northern Ireland.



Donegal U15 squad: Lucy Ward, Sara Thomas, Teagan O’Reilly, Aoife Slevin (Drumbar Utd), Claire Diver (Finn Valley Ladies FC), Mary Ann Ward (Gweedore Celtic), Lucy McKeever, Sarah McGinley, Leanne Gettigan,, Eabha Daly, Orla Malseed (Illistrin FC), Niamh Ryan, Sarah Conaghan, Heidi Gill, Sophie Canning, Amy Doherty, Mia Devenney, Rosie O’Donnell, Orlaith Doherty (Lagan Harps), Rachael Friel, Clodagh Heron (Mulroy Academy), Ella McHugh, (Raphoe Town), Clara McGuinness, Olivia Maxwell (St. Catherine’s FC)