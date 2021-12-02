Ciara Grant included in Women's National League Team of the Year

Ciara Grant has been named in the Women’s National League Team of the Year.
Te Letterkenny woman was part of the WNL-winning Shelbourne team.
Midfielder Grant, who has recently returned to the Republic of Ireland senior squad, was instrumental in the Reds’ League win.
Grant came on during Tuesday night’s record 11-0 win over Georgia at Tallaght Stadium.
Grant and her Shels team-mate Jessie Stapleton wee named on the Team of the Year.
Shelbourne also reached the WFAI Cup final, losing out to Wexford Youths.
