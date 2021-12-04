Donegal duo selected on Ireland Amateur squad

Oisin McColgan of Cockhill Celtic and Glengad United’s John Gerard McLaughlin have been selected in the Ireland Amateur squad for a friendly this week.
The Irish side, managed by Gerry Davis, will face the Ireland Colleges & Universities team at Whitehall on Wednesday night.
Defenders McColgan and McLaughlin are included on the 21-man squad.
Both have featured in Irish Amateur squads in the past.
McColgan has been a consistent performer in Cockhill’s domineering reign in the Ulster Senior League.
Inishowen League ace McLaughlin was the Glengad United captain during Shane Byrne’s trophy-laden reign at The Crua.
