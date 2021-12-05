Search

05 Dec 2021

Ryan Rainey 'buzzing' as he commits for another year at Finn Harps

Ryan Rainey 'buzzing' as he commits for another year at Finn Harps

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ryan Rainey says he’s ‘buzzing’ after confirming that he has signed on at Finn Harps for the 2022 season.

Rainey was Harps’ Young Player of the Year after a superb debut season in the League of Ireland.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youth signed for Harps from his native Bonagee United for the 2021 campaign.

He had to wait for his chance but when it came Rainey grasped it with both hands.

Rainey scored three goals in 22 appearances for Harps and has committed for another term.

“I’m buzzing to be back at the club for next season,” he said.

“I think if you look at our results and our final points total we’d have been well up the table in other years so it’s about trying to build on that now in what will be another very competitive league.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media