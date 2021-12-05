Ryan Rainey 'buzzing' as he commits for another year at Finn Harps

Ryan Rainey says he’s ‘buzzing’ after confirming that he has signed on at Finn Harps for the 2022 season.

Rainey was Harps’ Young Player of the Year after a superb debut season in the League of Ireland.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youth signed for Harps from his native Bonagee United for the 2021 campaign.

He had to wait for his chance but when it came Rainey grasped it with both hands.

Rainey scored three goals in 22 appearances for Harps and has committed for another term.

“I’m buzzing to be back at the club for next season,” he said.

“I think if you look at our results and our final points total we’d have been well up the table in other years so it’s about trying to build on that now in what will be another very competitive league.”