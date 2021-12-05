Clinical Bonagee stun Cockhill to record big home win

Bonagee United moved seven points clear - albeit with three games more played - at the summit of the Ulster Senior League after a big win over defending champions Cockhill Celtic.

Bonagee United 4

Cockhill Celtic 0

Tony McNamee, Deano Larkin, Micheál Doherty and Gareth Harkin all scored for Jason Gibson’s men.

Defeats in the Ulster Senior League have been rare enough for Cockhill, the eight-in-a-row champions, let alone a defeat of this size.

Yet, trailing 2-0 at the break and with Keegan Hegarty sent off after a second booking in the 22nd minute, Cockhill still would’ve felt that they were still in the game.

Those hopes evaporated into the Dry Arch air when, nine minutes into the second half, Doherty tucked home Bonagee’s third.

Off the back of an impressive 4-1 win at Letterkenny Rovers last weekend, Cockhill were without the injured Laurence Toland, meaning a return to the starting XI for Jason Breslin in the reshuffle. Breslin’s inclusion meant he was up against his brother, Bonagee defender Gareth.

The game started in a breathless fashion and Bonagee grabbed the lead in the third minute.

As Larkin went to meet Doherty’s whipped cross from the right, he went to ground under pressure from Breslin. Referee Michael Connolly pointed to the spot and showed Breslin the red card. However, after deliberating on his own decision, Connolly changed the colour of the card to yellow, giving Breslin the benefit of doubt that he’d made an attempt to win the ball.

McNamee fired home from the penalty spot to put Bonagee ahead.

Doherty saw a free kick saved by Daniel Houghton while Shaun Patton denied Corey McBride at the other end.

Cockhill were beginning to ask questions and Patton saved one-handed from Garbhan Friel’s flicked attempt.

The Bonagee goalkeeper made an even more telling impact on the game when, after Breslin fouled McBride, he saved and held onto Friel’s 20th minute penalty.

Two minutes later, after being yellow carded for a foul on Breslin, Hegarty was given a swift second yellow for dissent.

Bonagee doubled the lead in the 35th minute, Larkin’s superb header from Jack Parke’s pin-point cross bending past Houghton.

Doherty tapped in after captain Jamie Lynagh riffled off the post to put the game beyond Cockhill’s reach.

Soon, it was four as former Finn Harps midfielder Harkin steered to the bottom corner for his first Bonagee goal.

With Patton a commanding presence and the rearguard expertly marshalled by Packie Mailey, Bonagee kept the sheet clean.



Bonagee United: Shaun Patton, Mark Harkin, Gareth Breslin, Packie Mailey, Jack Parke (Connor Duggan 81 (Duncan Patterson 86)), Jamie Lynagh, Dan O’Donnell, Gareth Harkin, Deano Larkin (Garbhan Grant 65), Micheál Doherty (Aidan McLaughlin 57), Tony McNamee.

Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton, Peter Doherty, Jason Breslin, Oisin McColgan (Stephen Duffy 63), Lee McColgan, Jack Doherty, Keegan Hegarty, Jimmy Bradley (Mark Moran 89), Christy McLaughlin (Adam McLaughlin 72), Corey McBride (Fionn McClure 63), Garbhan Friel (Adam Duffy 72).

Referee: Michael Connolly.