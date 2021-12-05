Search

05 Dec 2021

USL - Convincing win for Letterkenny Rovers over Derry City Reserves

USL - Convincing win for Letterkenny Rovers over Derry City Reserves

Conor Tourish, pictured above with Tony Blake, scored twice for Letterkenny Rovers

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Rovers produced one of their most convincing displays of  the season as they defeated Derry City Reserves 5-0 on a pleasant afternoon at the Aura on Sunday.

Letterkenny Rovers 5 Derry City Reserves 0

Rovers started on the front foot and could have been three up inside the opening ten minutes as Sean McBride brought a fine save from City keeper Oisin Gibson, Kevin McGrath shot just wide and Chris Malseed saw his goal-bound effort cleared off the line.

City's efforts rarely troubled home net minder Chris O'Donnell with Patrick Ferry’s shot the nearest they came in the opening stages.

Rovers did eventually break the deadlock on 20 minutes when Adrian Delap did well on the right side before pulling his cross back to Gareth Doherty who fired high past Gibson.

The home side doubled their advantage minutes later when Connor Gormley’s audacious overhead kick crashed off the crossbar and the ever alert Tim Callaghan nodded home from almost on the goal line.

Ferry came close again for the visitors but two goals before halftime ended the game as a contest.

Conor Tourish bullet header from a Delap corner made it 3-0 on 36 before Callaghan beat the offside trap and finished well to make it 4-0 on 42 minutes.

Rovers made it 5-0 straight after halftime when Tourish fired a thunderous low drive home after Rory Gallagher supplied the cross from the right.

Derry pushed hard for the remainder of the game and hit the post through a Harris header but Rovers defended well to ensure their clean sheet remained intact.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media