USL - Convincing win for Letterkenny Rovers over Derry City Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers produced one of their most convincing displays of the season as they defeated Derry City Reserves 5-0 on a pleasant afternoon at the Aura on Sunday.

Letterkenny Rovers 5 Derry City Reserves 0

Rovers started on the front foot and could have been three up inside the opening ten minutes as Sean McBride brought a fine save from City keeper Oisin Gibson, Kevin McGrath shot just wide and Chris Malseed saw his goal-bound effort cleared off the line.

City's efforts rarely troubled home net minder Chris O'Donnell with Patrick Ferry’s shot the nearest they came in the opening stages.

Rovers did eventually break the deadlock on 20 minutes when Adrian Delap did well on the right side before pulling his cross back to Gareth Doherty who fired high past Gibson.

The home side doubled their advantage minutes later when Connor Gormley’s audacious overhead kick crashed off the crossbar and the ever alert Tim Callaghan nodded home from almost on the goal line.

Ferry came close again for the visitors but two goals before halftime ended the game as a contest.

Conor Tourish bullet header from a Delap corner made it 3-0 on 36 before Callaghan beat the offside trap and finished well to make it 4-0 on 42 minutes.

Rovers made it 5-0 straight after halftime when Tourish fired a thunderous low drive home after Rory Gallagher supplied the cross from the right.

Derry pushed hard for the remainder of the game and hit the post through a Harris header but Rovers defended well to ensure their clean sheet remained intact.