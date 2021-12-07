Jodie Loughrey nets for Ireland in derby win

Jodie Loughrey scored her latest goal for Ireland at the weekend.
Buncrana woman Loughrey captained the Ireland Under-16s in a 4-2 friendly win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.
Loughrey netted one of the goals, just a couple of weeks after netting in a 4-0 win over Wales in Newport.
Scoil Mhuire student Loughrey had a superb season for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 women’s National League this year.
