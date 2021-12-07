Latest victory fires high-scoring Loreto into semi-finals

Grace Murphy scored four times as Loreto Secondary School defeated Moville Community School on Monday to reach the Ulster Schools U17 Cup semi-finals.

Loreto Secondary School 8

Moville Community School 1

Loreto began the game with a quick pace, Hannah Hopkins creating chances from the left flank.

Loreto - who enjoyed a 9-0 success against Breifne College in Cavan last week - struck first in the 16th minute with Grace Murphy nabbing the goal.

Only a few moments later, Murphy struck the second from an excellent ball in from Hopkins.

Loreto’s midfield was held superbly by Eabha Daly and Erika Gallagher, not letting a loose ball break free.

For her third, Murphy carried through Moville’s defence to slot the ball perfectly into the back of the net.

After once again breaking down the final third Hopkins got a well deserved goal, while in the final minute of the first half Erika Gallagher got on the score sheet to make it 5-0.

In the beginning of the second half Moville looked strong, they made a big chance in the penalty box only to be stopped by the Loreto ‘keeper Lucy Grant.

Fourteen minutes into the second half Nicole McDaid scored to make it 6-0 and a minute later Murphy got her fourth to put Loreto up by 7-0.

The Loreto defence was excellent in the wet conditions with Eva Havery and Darcey Kelly having their part to play to help Loreto win the game.

With not long left to play Moville got a well deserved goal but, right on the final whistle, Hopkins had an excellent finish to end the game at 8-1.