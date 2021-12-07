Search

07 Dec 2021

Latest victory fires high-scoring Loreto into semi-finals

Latest victory fires high-scoring Loreto into semi-finals

Reporter:

Emma Doherty at Loreto

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Grace Murphy scored four times as Loreto Secondary School defeated Moville Community School on Monday to reach the Ulster Schools U17 Cup semi-finals.

Loreto Secondary School 8

Moville Community School 1

Loreto began the game with a quick pace, Hannah Hopkins creating chances from the left flank.

Loreto - who enjoyed a 9-0 success against Breifne College in Cavan last week - struck first in the 16th minute with Grace Murphy nabbing the goal.

Only a few moments later, Murphy struck the second from an excellent ball in from Hopkins.

Loreto’s midfield was held superbly by Eabha Daly and Erika Gallagher, not letting a loose ball break free.

For her third, Murphy carried through Moville’s defence to slot the ball perfectly into the back of the net.

After once again breaking down the final third Hopkins got a well deserved goal, while in the final minute of the first half Erika Gallagher got on the score sheet to make it 5-0.

In the beginning of the second half Moville looked strong, they made a big chance in the penalty box only to be stopped by the Loreto ‘keeper Lucy Grant.

Fourteen minutes into the second half Nicole McDaid scored to make it 6-0 and a minute later Murphy got her fourth to put Loreto up by 7-0.

The Loreto defence was excellent in the wet conditions with Eva Havery and Darcey Kelly having their part to play to help Loreto win the game.

With not long left to play Moville got a well deserved goal but, right on the final whistle, Hopkins had an excellent finish to end the game at 8-1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media