Stephen McLaughlin on the mark as Mansfield win again

Stephen McLaughlin scored the only game on Tuesday night as in-form Mansfield Town moved into the top half of League Two.
McLaughlin has been in fine fettle of late too and the Isle of Doagh man’s early header gave the Stags a 1-0 win over Carlisle United.
After just six minutes, McLaughlin nodded home from Elliott Hewitt’s cross.
Nigel Clough’s team have won eight of their last nine and McLaughlin has been showing superbly.
McLaughlin first moved to England in 2013 when he signed for Nottingham Forest from Derry City. After two years at the City Ground, he made a permanent switch to Southend United.
Having made over 150 appearances for Southend, he transferred to Mansfield in 2020.
