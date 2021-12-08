Jack Doherty is USL Player of the Month

Jack Doherty receives his award from Leonard Watson of Watson Menswear
Cockhill Celtic midfielder Jack Doherty has been named as the Watson Menswear Ulster Senior League Player of the Month for September-October.
A new recruit at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds, the tenacious Doherty was instrumental in Cockhill's fine start to the 2021/22 season.
Doherty previously played for Finn Harps, featuring at Under-19 level and also playing in the USL.
After he departed Finn Park, Gavin Cullen was quick to snap up the young midfielder. Doherty has settled superbly into his new surroundings.
