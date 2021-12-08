Keegan Hegarty set for Tennessee voyage

Cockhill Celtic’s Keegan Hegarty is to take up a scholarship in the United States.
Hegarty is set to move to Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens, Tennessee.
The Buncrana man has impressed with Cockhill Celtic since the start of the Ulster Senior League season.
Hegarty becomes the latest sportsperson from Donegal to commit to a scholarship across the Atlantic.
Hegarty worked with the SMUSA Scholarships, who helped to arrange the deal.
The right-sided player will be a loss to Cockhill boss Gavin Cullen.
As a schoolboy, Hegarty, who played with Cockhill through the ranks, was capped by the Republic of Ireland.
He will make the move to America next month.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.