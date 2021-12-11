Friel goal enough as Cockhill edge out Glengad

Cockhill advanced to the next round of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup with a narrow victory over Glengad United on Saturday.

Cockhill Celtic 1

Glengad United 0

It looked like it would be a routine victory when the home side hit the front after only four minutes.

Garbhan Friel gained possession just outside the 'D' before evading a challenge and firing low past Dara Mullarkey.

It was almost two-nil on 11 minutes when Friel won the ball and advanced into the Glengad box.

Mullarkey reacted quickly to tackle and, when the ball looped up, Friel's header was cleared off the line.

Glengad had settled and worked a half chance. James McKinney's pressure forced Jamie Bell into a rushed clearance which McKinney deflected wide of the target.

The remainder of the half saw Cockhill have the majority of possession without creating many clear opportunities, Mullarkey dealing capably with shots from distance from Fionn McClure and Stephen Duffy.

The second half started with a half chance for the home side.

A one-two between Christy McLaughlin and Friel released McLaughlin down the right.

His cross was half cleared, and when Friel looked set to shoot Matthew Byrne was there with a saving tackle.

A similar passage of play at the other end saw great hold-up play by Terence Doherty create an opportunity for Glengad to get bodies in the box. Just as it looked like falling for McKinney, James Bradley was there with a vital interception.

Cockhill pressed for a second in the closing stages with substitutes Mark Moran and Corey McBride going close but the one goal was enough.