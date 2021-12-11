Search

11 Dec 2021

Friel goal enough as Cockhill edge out Glengad

Friel goal enough as Cockhill edge out Glengad

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cockhill advanced to the next round of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup with a narrow victory over Glengad United on Saturday.

Cockhill Celtic 1

Glengad United 0

It looked like it would be a routine victory when the home side hit the front after only four minutes.

Garbhan Friel gained possession just outside the 'D' before evading a challenge and firing low past Dara Mullarkey.

It was almost two-nil on 11 minutes when Friel won the ball and advanced into the Glengad box.

Mullarkey reacted quickly to tackle and, when the ball looped up, Friel's header was cleared off the line.

Glengad had settled and worked a half chance. James McKinney's pressure forced Jamie Bell into a rushed clearance which McKinney deflected wide of the target.

The remainder of the half saw Cockhill have the majority of possession without creating many clear opportunities, Mullarkey dealing capably with shots from distance from Fionn McClure and Stephen Duffy.

The second half started with a half chance for the home side.

A one-two between Christy McLaughlin and Friel released McLaughlin down the right.

His cross was half cleared, and when Friel looked set to shoot Matthew Byrne was there with a saving tackle.

A similar passage of play at the other end saw great hold-up play by Terence Doherty create an opportunity for Glengad to get bodies in the box. Just as it looked like falling for McKinney, James Bradley was there with a vital interception.

Cockhill pressed for a second in the closing stages with substitutes Mark Moran and Corey McBride going close but the one goal was enough.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media