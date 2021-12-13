Finn Harps’ Nathan Logue joins up with Atlantic Scholarships

Finn Harps player Nathan Logue has become the latest Donegal sportsperson expected to take up a scholarship in the United States.
The Cardonagh man has signed with Atlantic Scholarships and will join a programme next August in America.
Logue will feature in a showcase event hosted by Atlantic Scholarships in Dublin this Sunday.
Logue joined the Harps Academy from his native Carndonagh in 2017, playing initially with the club’s under-15s.
The assessment day on Sunday will involve a match that will be attended by coaches from the USA.
Logue was a part of the Harps senior panel in 2021.
Although appearances were limited, he came on for Tunde Owolabi during extra time in the FAI Cup quarter-final replay loss to Dundalk at Oriel Park.
