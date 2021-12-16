Defender Ethan Boyle to stay at Finn Harps for 2022

Ethan Boyle has become the sixth player confirmed by Finn Harps as having re-signed for the 2022 season.
Boyle played 32 Premier Division games in 2021 and has committed to another campaign at Finn Park.
“I’ve loved being back at the club so it’s great to be signed on for another year,” he said.
“We had some really special nights at Finn Park when the fans came back so I’m looking forward to plenty more of them now next season.”
Boyle previous was with Harps in 2016 and 2017 and returned in 2021 after spells at Shamrock Rovers and Linfield.
Barry McNamee, Ryan Rainey, Ryan Connolly, David Webster and Mark Anthony have all been announced by Harps in the last couple of weeks.
