Boardroom changes confirmed by Finn Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed some boardroom changes following the club’s annual general meeting.

Long-serving board member Derek Wilkinson, a former Harps chairman, is one of three directors to vacate their posts.

Wilkinson served for many years as Harps’ delegate to the FAI and has been active in the club for several decades.

Harps have reduced the number of people on the board to ten.

John Campbell, also a former club chairman, and Joe Boland are no longer on the board.

Letterkenny businessman Thomas Keys, Ballybofey businessman Ian Harkin and Ethan Lee, a native of Buncrana who has been acting as Harps’ media officer in recent seasons, have been elected to the Board.

The AGM of the Finn Harps Co-Operative Society was held in Jackson’s Hotel last Sunday night.

In a short 112-word statement released today, the club confirmed that the accounts for 2019 and 2020 showed a surplus.

Sean Quinn, Kathy Taaffe, Aidan Campbell, Aidan McNelis, Lorna McHugh, Ethan Lee, Ian Harkin, Ivan Harvey, James Rogers and Thomas Keys are the elected board members. Positions will be confirmed in the coming weeks, the club said.