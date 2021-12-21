Revealed - Finn Harps confirme the signing of two more players for 2022 season

Finn Harps have confirmed that Jesse Devers has signed for the club for 2022 and Mark Timlin has also put pen to paper again.

The Mayo man returns for a second spell in Ballybofey having played a major role in the club’s promotion to the Premier Division in 2018. The winger was part of the Sligo Rovers side who finished fourth in the 2020 season, qualifying for the Europa League.

Devers told club media: “I’m delighted to be back at the club. I haven’t enough good things to say about the people behind the scenes and how I was treated in my first spell here. I’m really excited to get started now in preseason and hopefully we’ll have a good season.”

Buncrana man Mark Timlin's return makes him the club's longest serving player, having initially joined on loan from Derry City in 2017 before signing his first deal with the club ahead of the 2018 season.

After a tough couple of years with injury, Timlin is hoping that the worst is behind him: “I’ve been really unlucky over the past couple of years with different injuries. I’ve just been focusing on keeping my head down, getting my body right and hopefully I’m over the worst of it and can hit the ground running in the New Year.”