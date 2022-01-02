Will Seymore returns to US after leaving Finn Harps

Will Seymore
Will Seymore has returned to the United States and signed with New Mexico United.
The 29-year-old announced before Christmas that he was leaving Finn Harps after one season in Ballybofey.
Seymore scored two goals in 33 appearances for Harps in 2021 having been at Sligo Rovers the previous season.
New Mexico United play in the who play in the USL Championship, the second tier of US soccer/
“The way Will covers ground makes him a dynamic addition to our midfield group,” said New Mexico United Heach Coach/Technical Director Zach Prince.
“His energy, coupled with his ability to make the opponent work with his range of passing is going to make him an exciting addition to our group.”
Seymore said he is ‘excited; by the move.
