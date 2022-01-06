Carl McHugh 'doing better' after concussion injury in India

Carl McHugh is reported to be ‘doing better’ and said to be ‘fine’ after suffering a nasty concussion injury on Wednesday.

McHugh was playing for ATK Mohun Bagan in their Indian Super League game against Hyderabad.

Just before half-time, the 28-year-old from Lettermacaward suffered the injury when he clashed with Bart Ogbeche.

Medics rushed onto the pitch at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and McHugh was taken off in an ambulance.

Indian journalist Shyam Vasudevan reported that McHugh was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure having been unable to breathe properly.

“He’s doing better now,” Vasudevan tweeted.

Carl McHugh suffered a blow to the neck and wasn't able to breathe properly. He's doing better now and has been taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.#ATKMohunBagan | #ISL — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) January 5, 2022

McHugh previously suffered a bad head injury when at Motherwell in 2016. in the opening SPL game of the season, he clashed heads with Dean Hawkshaw, sustaining a deep cut under his eye and suffering a serious concussion. He was out of action for five months and he told how the injury had ‘debilitated on a daily basis’.

McHugh moved to India in 2019 having been named as Motherwell’s captain in 2017.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who are third, drew 2-2 with Hyderabad, the ISL leaders.

Marcus Mergulhao, who is the Sports Editor of the Times of India, tweeted: “Carl McHugh is fine.”