16 Jan 2022

Letterkenny Rovers back to winning ways against Finn Harps Under-21s

Goals by Nathan Plumb and Ronan Gallagher earn Danny McConnell's Rovers a home victory

Letterkenny Rovers

The Letterkenny Rovers team.

Letterkenny Rovers made it three wins from their last four games in League and Cup as first half strikes from Nathan Plumb and debutante Ronan Gallagher saw the Cathedral Town side record a comfortable 2-0 win over Finn Harps u21s.

Letterkenny Rovers 2-0 Finn Harps U-21s 

This game was an entertaining encounter and the tone was set early when Nathan Plumb saw his dipping effort just go the wrong side of the post on five minutes.

Harps came close through a Jamie McDaid effort after he was teed up by the lively Jack Hillan.

It was the home side though who took the lead on 14 minutes when, after a quick throw-in, Simon McGlynn reached the byline before squaring the ball for Plumb who glided through to fire low to the bottom corner from six yards out.

Rovers had a sustained period of dominance and had a number of good chances to extend their lead with Tim Callaghan twice coming close with headed efforts, McGlynn fired just wide and Gareth Doherty’s superb strike rattled the woodwork. 

Crucially though it was Danny McConnell’s side who doubled the advantage just before the break when after a prolonged goalmouth scramble saw former Harps man Ronan Gallaghers effort from close range deflecting off Gareth Bradley past visiting goalkeeper Shea McBride Friel.

The second half was as lively as the opening period with Harps looking particularly dangerous from a succession of free kicks in and around the area although home keeper Christopher O'Donnell did well to snuff out the danger alerted by Conor Black and Hillen who were on set piece duties for Harps.

Rovers came closest to adding a third when Caolan McConnell’s effort cannoned off the base of the post on 54 minutes.

Harps sub Hugh Farren McGonagle then narrowly headed over before Sean McBride also hit the crossbar as Rovers went in search of a goal which would really have ended any lingering hopes of a Harps fightback late on.

A solid  win for Rovers who next face Bonagee United while next up for Harps is a trip to play Cockhill Celtic.


Letterkenny Rovers: Christopher O'Donnell, Rian Akpentinyi, Caolan McConnell, Rory Gallagherr, Tim Callaghan, Chris Malseed, Simon McGlynn, Gareth Doherty, Nathan Plumb, Ronan Gallagher, Adrian Delap. Subs used: Conor O'Donnell, Sean McBride, Luke Parke, James Gallagher.

Finn Harps under-21s: Shea McBride Friel, Gareth Bradley, Conor Black, Michael Doran, Ryan Creevy, Jamie McKinney, Evan Keown, Adam Murphy, Jamie McDaid, Jack Hillan, Josh McNulty. Subs used: David Boakye, Sean O'Donnell, Brendan McLaughlin, Mark McGlynn, Hugh Farren McGonagle.

Referee: Vincent McLoughlin

