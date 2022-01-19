Search

19 Jan 2022

Donegal duo in Irish U16 squad for Portugal trip

Jodie Loughrey and Orlaith Doherty have been included in the Irish squad for twi friendly internationals

Jodie Loughrey

Jodie Loughrey will travel to Portugal as part of the Irish Under-16 squad.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Two Donegal players are included on a Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16 squad that will face Portugal in two international friendlies next week.

Jodie Loughrey and Orlaith Doherty have been named in the squad for the games in Beja on January 24 and 26.

Buncrana woman Jodie Loughrey captained Ireland’s under-16s, scored a goal and was player of the match against Wales in November.

Loughrey plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League.

Letterkenny woman Doherty lines out for Lagan Harps and towards the end of 2021 was drafted into the Irish squad for a friendly against Northern Ireland.

Local News

