Donegal duo in Irish U16 squad for Portugal trip

Jodie Loughrey will travel to Portugal as part of the Irish Under-16 squad.
Two Donegal players are included on a Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16 squad that will face Portugal in two international friendlies next week.
Jodie Loughrey and Orlaith Doherty have been named in the squad for the games in Beja on January 24 and 26.
Buncrana woman Jodie Loughrey captained Ireland’s under-16s, scored a goal and was player of the match against Wales in November.
Loughrey plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League.
Letterkenny woman Doherty lines out for Lagan Harps and towards the end of 2021 was drafted into the Irish squad for a friendly against Northern Ireland.
