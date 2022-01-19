Marc Walsh signs for Dungannon Swifts

Marc Walsh is itching to get back on the pitch after signing for Dungannon Swifts.

The 20-year-old Loughanure man has signed on the dotted line at Stangmore Park.

Walsh left Derry City in late November after an injury-hit season at the Brandywell.

The former Gweedore Celtic schoolboy, a former Republic of Ireland underage international, departed Swansea City in June 2020 before moving to Derry.

He has now linked up with Dean Shiels at Dungannon.

“I’m delighted to come here to Dungannon,” Walsh said.

“I’ve had a wee spell out and I just can’t wait to get back playing matches. I would like to say thanks to Dean for bringing me into the team.

“I got released by Derry City and Dean contacted my agent to get me down to training and we sorted things from there.

“I’ve played along with Luke McKendry (Swansea City) and Michael Glynn (Derry City) before so it was good to know a few of the lads already before I started training.”

Donegal men Keith Cowan and Shane McGinty are among the Dungannon Swifts squad while Anthony Gorman is assistant manager to Shiels.