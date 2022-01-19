Search

19 Jan 2022

Marc Walsh signs for Dungannon Swifts

The Loughanure man was with Derry City in 2021.

Mac Walsh

Marc Walsh with Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Marc Walsh is itching to get back on the pitch after signing for Dungannon Swifts.

The 20-year-old Loughanure man has signed on the dotted line at Stangmore Park.

Walsh left Derry City in late November after an injury-hit season at the Brandywell.

The former Gweedore Celtic schoolboy, a former Republic of Ireland underage international, departed Swansea City in June 2020 before moving to Derry.

He has now linked up with Dean Shiels at Dungannon.

“I’m delighted to come here to Dungannon,” Walsh said.

“I’ve had a wee spell out and I just can’t wait to get back playing matches. I would like to say thanks to Dean for bringing me into the team.

“I got released by Derry City and Dean contacted my agent to get me down to training and we sorted things from there. 

“I’ve played along with Luke McKendry (Swansea City) and Michael Glynn (Derry City) before so it was good to know a few of the lads already before I started training.”

Donegal men Keith Cowan and Shane McGinty are among the Dungannon Swifts squad while Anthony Gorman is assistant manager to Shiels.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media