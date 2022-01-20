Tyler Toland helps Celtic to 12-0 win in Scottish Cup

Tyler Toland played her part as Celtic defeated Edinburgh City
Tyler Toland helped Celtic to a facile win in the Scottish Women’s Cup on Wednesday night.
Celtic defeated Edinburgh City 12-0 to advance into a tantalising derby with Rangers in the fourth round.
St Johnston woman Toland, who signed for Celtic in the summer from Manchester City, weighed in with four assists.
Toland’s corner provided the assist for Kelly Clark to make it 3-0 and, just before half-time, Jodie Bartle connected with a Toland corner to make it 7-9 at half-time.
Clark got on the end of a Toland delivery to make it 8-0 just after the restart and the final goal of the night saw Caitlin Hayes finish from a Toland cross.
It was a clinical display by Fran Alonso’s Celtic with Charlie Wellings scoring five.
Hayes, Sarah Harkes and Maria Olafsdottir Gros netted with Bartle and Clark registering braces.
Celtic face Partick Thistle on Sunday in the SWPL.
