'He's a massive signing' - Keith Cowan signs for Drogheda United

Keith Cowan has signed for League of Ireland Premier Division side Drogheda United.
The former Finn Harps captain (36) has made the move from Irish League club Dungannon Swifts.
Cowan left Finn Harps in 2019 having had two spells at Finn Park, making 241 appearances.
After spells at Glentoran - where he was an Irish Cup winner in 2020 - and Dungannon, he is back into the League of Ireland.
“He came into my thoughts a few weeks ago,” Kevin Doherty, the Drogheda United manager, said.
“I did the homework on what he was doing. When he left Harps, he obviously went to Glentoran and was excellent there.
“He’s been at Dungannon since and he plays 90 minutes every week. It’s his experience, he’s a leader.
“He’s someone who has impressed me so much, obviously we had our battles with him over the years and he was always excelleny.
“He’s a massive signing. He brings in that experience. I’ve watched nearly all of his games this season since he went to Dungannon. He played last week against Warrenpoint, I watched that game as well so I’m delighted. He not only makes us physically stronger but also just in that position.”
