McBrearty stars in seven-goal thriller as St Catherine's VS beat Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Alex McBrearty was the hero of the hour as St Catherine’s Vocational School overcame Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in a pulsating FAI Schools Boys Senior ‘B’ Under-17 Ulster semi-final.
St Catherine’s Vocational School 4
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair 3
McBrearty’s treble gave St Catherine’s VS the edge in a seven-goal thriller in Killybegs.
Aaron O’Shea bagged the other goal for St Catherine’s VS.
Cathal De Burca, Colm Ó Dochartaigh and Pauric Winters scored the goals for Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair.
St Catherine’s VS will meet Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in next week’s final.
