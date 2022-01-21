Patrick Ferry makes loan move to Ballinamallard United

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes that a loan move to Ballinamallard United will aid Patrick Ferry’s development.

The 19-year-old Gweedore man will spend the next six months at the Irish League Championship side.

Ferry played on the Derry City side that won the Enda McGuill Under-19 Cup in 2021 and is highly rated ay the Brandywell.

“Patrick was keen to play regular first team football and I understand that,” Higgins said.

“This is a chance for him to get some good experience under his belt and hopefully get himself a few goals as well.

"We've let a few players go out on loan in recent weeks in order to help with their continued development.

“As with Patrick we will continue to monitor their progress during those loan deals."

Ferry signed a two-year professional contract in February 2021 after impressing in the underage and Ulster Senior League ranks.

He made his senior debut in 2020 in a 2-0 win against Sligo Rovers.

Ferry initially joined Derry from Gweedore United in 2018.

The teenager will join fellow Donegal natives BJ Banda and Ronan McKinley at Ferney Park.

Ballinamallard host Newry City on Saturday.