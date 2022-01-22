Search

22 Jan 2022

Finn Harps 'keeper among Donegal trio signed by Dergview

Finn Harps goalkeeper Paddy McGarvey makes a loan move to Darragh Park while Dean Curran and Oran Brogan also join

Paddy McGarvey

Goalkeeper Paddy McGarvey, who has moved to Dergview.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Irish League Championship outfit Dergview have added a trio of Donegal players to their ranks.

The new recruits at Darragh Park include the loan signing of young Finn Harps goalkeeper Paddy McGarvey.

Letterkenny man Oran Brogan has been signed from Institute while Dean Curran joins from Inishowen League champions Aileach FC.

Former Finn Harps striker Sean McCarron has also been signed by Dergview manager Tommy Canning, who hopes to have his new faces available for today’s derby against Institute.

Goalkeeper McGarvey, who is under contract at Harps for 2022, moves on loan to the Championship’s seventh-placed team and will be aiming to get some valuable game time under his belt.

McGarvey previously played under Canning during the Tyrone man’s spell at the Finn Harps Under-19s.

McGarvey signed his first pro deal with Harps in December 2020 having stepped in as understudy to Mark Anthony McGinley that year following an  injury to Tom McDermott.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media