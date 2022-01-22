Finn Harps 'keeper among Donegal trio signed by Dergview

Goalkeeper Paddy McGarvey, who has moved to Dergview.
Irish League Championship outfit Dergview have added a trio of Donegal players to their ranks.
The new recruits at Darragh Park include the loan signing of young Finn Harps goalkeeper Paddy McGarvey.
Letterkenny man Oran Brogan has been signed from Institute while Dean Curran joins from Inishowen League champions Aileach FC.
Former Finn Harps striker Sean McCarron has also been signed by Dergview manager Tommy Canning, who hopes to have his new faces available for today’s derby against Institute.
Goalkeeper McGarvey, who is under contract at Harps for 2022, moves on loan to the Championship’s seventh-placed team and will be aiming to get some valuable game time under his belt.
McGarvey previously played under Canning during the Tyrone man’s spell at the Finn Harps Under-19s.
McGarvey signed his first pro deal with Harps in December 2020 having stepped in as understudy to Mark Anthony McGinley that year following an injury to Tom McDermott.
St Eunan's GAA club PRO Iarla McGowan with senior players Kieran Tobin and Shaun Patton launching the club's 2022 calendar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.