Search

23 Jan 2022

McNamee hits the spot as Bonagee sneak out win over Letterkenny

Tony McNamee's late penalty proves the difference in a scrappy derby

Bonagee United USL

Bonagee United who defeated Letterkenny Rovers.

Reporter:

Contributor

23 Jan 2022 7:11 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A late Tony McNamee penalty saw Bonagee United defeat Letterkenny Rovers 1-0 in a typically-attritional derby battle at the Aura on Sunday afternoon. 

Letterkenny Rovers 0

Bonagee United 1

This was Bonagee’s first win over their local rivals this season in a game devoid of any real chance. Respective goalkeepers Christopher O'Donnell and Oisin Cannon didn’t having much to do until the 87th minute.

An O'Donnell clearance found its way to Jordan Armstrong and he played in Gareth Harkin, who  was upended by the Rovers ‘keeper. McNamee despatched the penalty kick with superb aplomb.

Bonagee had the better of the early exchanges and had a goal chalked off on 13 minutes for a foul but while the action was frenetic the closest any side came in the opening half to grabbing a goal was when a Sean McBride shot went narrowly wide for Rovers.

In truth while there was plenty of endeavour and commitment from both sides the game was a real scrappy affair.

The second half was no different although there were some  chances as the game began to open up a little with veteran Davitt Walsh teeing up McBride who shot just over on 62 minutes.

Cockhill Celtic come from behind to defeat Finn Harps Under-21s

Fionn McClure and Adam McCarron on the mark as Gavin Cullen's side win again

Ronan Gallagher saw his goal-bound effort for the home side thwarted by the retreating Daragh Ellison on 70 minutes.

Jack Parke fired just over for Bonagee before Ellison then tried his luck and saw his a struck effort hit the side netting on 81 minutes.

The deciding moment in the game came in the 87th minute with the penalty being netted by McNamee which broke a game Rovers side who put in a really tenacious display.


Letterkenny Rovers: Christopher O'Donnell, Rory Gallagher, Tim Callaghan, Gabriel Aduaka, Christopher Malseed, Dean McCarry, Simon McGlynn, Sean McBride, Davitt Walsh, Ronan Gallagher, Gareth Doherty. Subs: Oran Winston for Gallagher (17), Sam Harvey for McBride (78).


Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jamie Lynagh, Daragh Ellison, Mark Harkin, Packie Mailey, Gareth Breslin, Gareth Harkin, Dean Larkin, Tony Mcnamee, Micheal Doherty, Garbhan Grant. Subs: Jack Parke for Breslin (65), Jordan Armstrong for Larkin (67), Aidan McLaughlin for Grant (72), Sean Hume for Lynagh (85).


Referee: Richard Storey

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media