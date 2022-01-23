McNamee hits the spot as Bonagee sneak out win over Letterkenny

A late Tony McNamee penalty saw Bonagee United defeat Letterkenny Rovers 1-0 in a typically-attritional derby battle at the Aura on Sunday afternoon.

Letterkenny Rovers 0

Bonagee United 1

This was Bonagee’s first win over their local rivals this season in a game devoid of any real chance. Respective goalkeepers Christopher O'Donnell and Oisin Cannon didn’t having much to do until the 87th minute.

An O'Donnell clearance found its way to Jordan Armstrong and he played in Gareth Harkin, who was upended by the Rovers ‘keeper. McNamee despatched the penalty kick with superb aplomb.

Bonagee had the better of the early exchanges and had a goal chalked off on 13 minutes for a foul but while the action was frenetic the closest any side came in the opening half to grabbing a goal was when a Sean McBride shot went narrowly wide for Rovers.

In truth while there was plenty of endeavour and commitment from both sides the game was a real scrappy affair.

The second half was no different although there were some chances as the game began to open up a little with veteran Davitt Walsh teeing up McBride who shot just over on 62 minutes.

Ronan Gallagher saw his goal-bound effort for the home side thwarted by the retreating Daragh Ellison on 70 minutes.

Jack Parke fired just over for Bonagee before Ellison then tried his luck and saw his a struck effort hit the side netting on 81 minutes.

The deciding moment in the game came in the 87th minute with the penalty being netted by McNamee which broke a game Rovers side who put in a really tenacious display.



Letterkenny Rovers: Christopher O'Donnell, Rory Gallagher, Tim Callaghan, Gabriel Aduaka, Christopher Malseed, Dean McCarry, Simon McGlynn, Sean McBride, Davitt Walsh, Ronan Gallagher, Gareth Doherty. Subs: Oran Winston for Gallagher (17), Sam Harvey for McBride (78).



Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jamie Lynagh, Daragh Ellison, Mark Harkin, Packie Mailey, Gareth Breslin, Gareth Harkin, Dean Larkin, Tony Mcnamee, Micheal Doherty, Garbhan Grant. Subs: Jack Parke for Breslin (65), Jordan Armstrong for Larkin (67), Aidan McLaughlin for Grant (72), Sean Hume for Lynagh (85).



Referee: Richard Storey